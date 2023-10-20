Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces moderne a vendre emplacement ideal a bat yam

  1. Realting.com
Appartement 3 pieces moderne a vendre emplacement ideal a bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
$689,387
ID: 34902
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Yoseftal

About the complex

Français Français
For sale exclusively – Recent apartment, Bat Yam A rare opportunity to live in peace in the heart of Bat Yam, in a peaceful and pleasant street, close to all amenities. Characteristics of the property: • Living area : 83 m2 • Balcony: 5 m2 • Secured room (Mamad) with dressing room • Spacious master suite with dressing room and private bathroom • Modernized kitchen • Recent apartment in a quality building Ideal location – nearby: • Close to Ha'Atsmaout Avenue and its green walk • A few minutes from the beach • Near the tramway • Rapid access to public transport • Supermarkets • Schools • Cafes, shops and other services

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
