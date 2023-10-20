  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Un appartement rare avec jardin comme une villa en ville sur le boulevard ben gourion

Residential quarter Un appartement rare avec jardin comme une villa en ville sur le boulevard ben gourion

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,80M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 34385
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Sderot David Ben Gurion, 60

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Nine for sale exclusively Duplex with garden in a brand new and beautiful building on Ben Gurion Boulevard. ***High-end architectural design: massive parquet imported from France, recessed panels, custom carpentry, high-noise Pandora doors, smart electricity, alarm and surveillance system, VRF Mitsubishi air conditioning, wireless irrigation and fertilization system, and much more.** On the upper level: living room, kitchen, master suite, office, shower room and a garden overlooking the living room. On the lower level: public space and two apartments with two beautiful and bright English courses (studio, cinema, gym, etc.). Total: 234 m2 built, plus 169 m2 of large well maintained garden and an English courtyard of 17 m2. Parking in a robotic facility. Backyard and quiet.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter 4 pieces luxueux rehavia rehov kkl
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,016
Residential quarter Villa prestigieuse a vendre a gan yavne
Gan Yavne, Israel
from
$3,54M
Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel dans un emplacement exclusif
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$3,65M
Residential quarter Un projet residentiel unique qui redefinit lessence meme de la vie de luxe dans un quartier dynamique et en plein essor dashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$909,150
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$564,300
You are viewing
Residential quarter Un appartement rare avec jardin comme une villa en ville sur le boulevard ben gourion
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,80M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces entre le shuk hacarmel et rothchild
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces entre le shuk hacarmel et rothchild
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces entre le shuk hacarmel et rothchild
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces entre le shuk hacarmel et rothchild
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces entre le shuk hacarmel et rothchild
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces entre le shuk hacarmel et rothchild
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces entre le shuk hacarmel et rothchild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,13M
For sale – Apartment 2 rooms , Tel Aviv District : Lev HaIr Nord / Lev Tel Aviv Surface area: 46 m2 Floor: 5/5 with elevator Price: 3,600,000 Discover this 2-room apartment located in the vibrant heart of Tel Aviv, at the corner of Nahalat Binyamin and Gruzenberg. Installed in a classified …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre 25 pieces angle ben yehudayirmiyahu proche plage
Residential quarter A vendre 25 pieces angle ben yehudayirmiyahu proche plage
Residential quarter A vendre 25 pieces angle ben yehudayirmiyahu proche plage
Residential quarter A vendre 25 pieces angle ben yehudayirmiyahu proche plage
Residential quarter A vendre 25 pieces angle ben yehudayirmiyahu proche plage
Residential quarter A vendre 25 pieces angle ben yehudayirmiyahu proche plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,16M
Apartment 2.5 rooms, 72m2 on the 3rd floor with mamak Building with quality Tama 38 renovation in 2020 Quiet, triple orientation I/N/S 300 meters from the beach
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces renove emplacement premium au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces renove emplacement premium au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces renove emplacement premium au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces renove emplacement premium au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces renove emplacement premium au coeur de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces renove emplacement premium au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces renove emplacement premium au coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,76M
Superb renovated 4-room apartment in the heart of Tel Aviv Rare on the market, this apartment offers an exceptional location with high-end services. Property Details: Built surface area: 120 m2 4 spacious rooms 1st floor with elevator Highlights: Large bright living room Spacious rooms an…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications