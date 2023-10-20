Residential quarter Un appartement rare avec jardin comme une villa en ville sur le boulevard ben gourion

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Nine for sale exclusively
Duplex with garden in a brand new and beautiful building on Ben Gurion Boulevard.
***High-end architectural design: massive parquet imported from France, recessed panels, custom carpentry, high-noise Pandora doors, smart electricity, alarm and surveillance system, VRF Mitsubishi air conditioning, wireless irrigation and fertilization system, and much more.**
On the upper level: living room, kitchen, master suite, office, shower room and a garden overlooking the living room.
On the lower level: public space and two apartments with two beautiful and bright English courses (studio, cinema, gym, etc.).
Total: 234 m2 built, plus 169 m2 of large well maintained garden and an English courtyard of 17 m2.
Parking in a robotic facility.
Backyard and quiet.
Tel-Aviv, Israel
