  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$579,975
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 34422
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    HaRav Uziel, 37

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New project – Rue Daniel - BAT YAM In the center of Bat Yam, in the heart of a green and developing neighbourhood Construction is under way, The building will include a variety of 2 to 4 room apartments, with high-level finishes and refined design. The project focuses on the quality of construction, a luxurious lobby, landscaped green spaces and immediate proximity to parks, beach, schools, public institutions and public transport. delivery scheduled for September 2027. Beneficial conditions: 20% at signing – balance at handing over keys or depending on progress. The building: • Modern high-end stone building • Elegant entrance hall and 2 lifts • Careful landscaping • Underground parking The apartments: • Sun terraces • Quality finishes • Preparation for central air conditioning • Modern kitchen with quartz worktop

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement renove de 3 pieces superficie 70m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$783,750
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Netanya, Israel
from
$931,095
Residential quarter Magnifique maison mitoyenne avec immense jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,19M
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception esprit bauhaus ajami jaffa
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,56M
Residential quarter Ideal comme investissement ou residence principale
Nahariya, Israel
from
$312,873
You are viewing
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$579,975
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Show all Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$595,650
For sale – Spacious 5 rooms in Agamim with lake view Discover this beautiful 5-room apartment in the sought after area of Agamim, with an area of 123 m2. ✅ Stunning views of the lake ✅ Bright and spacious living room ✅ Wide corridor serving the rooms ✅ Private parking ✅ Assoum promoter's qu…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$1,00M
Ramat Gan – The residential heart of Grand Tel-Aviv Just a few minutes from Tel Aviv, the city of Ramat Gan embodies the perfect balance between modernity, nature and quality of life. It is a privileged destination for both families and investors, offering a quiet residential environment in…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,35M
The nugget!!! New pre-sale program at Marina a Ashdod, closest to the beach! Apartments 5 rooms, lofts, ground floor with swimming pool, penthouse with pool. Benefits: sunny, closest to boats, promenade and beach... High standing services, high-end materials. unique location
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications