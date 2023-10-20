Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
New project – Rue Daniel - BAT YAM
In the center of Bat Yam, in the heart of a green and developing neighbourhood
Construction is under way,
The building will include a variety of 2 to 4 room apartments, with high-level finishes and refined design.
The project focuses on the quality of construction, a luxurious lobby, landscaped green spaces and immediate proximity to parks, beach, schools, public institutions and public transport.
delivery scheduled for September 2027.
Beneficial conditions: 20% at signing – balance at handing over keys or depending on progress.
The building:
• Modern high-end stone building
• Elegant entrance hall and 2 lifts
• Careful landscaping
• Underground parking
The apartments:
• Sun terraces
• Quality finishes
• Preparation for central air conditioning
• Modern kitchen with quartz worktop
Location on the map
Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Leisure
