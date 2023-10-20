  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier

Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,389
;
5
ID: 34856
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Neve Tsedek, 24

About the complex

Français Français
For Rent – New Building A beautiful and modern apartment in a new building of high standing, available early January. Property Details: 3 rooms (2 bedrooms + living room) Balcony New building Bright apartment with a well thought out arrangement Price: 14,000 Contact us for a video or a visit. Premium Real Estate Agency fees : 1 month + VAT Licence number : 31928721

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet de qualite rue nahalat benyamin entre les quartiers neve tzedek et florentine a pas de la coulee verte
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,15M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$917,615
Residential quarter Holyland bait vagan
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,29M
Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,48M
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$595,650
Other complexes
Ashdod, Israel
from
$655,215
Stop business Apartment 3 rooms in Youd Bet, very well placed at a very good price.Fully furnished. Close to transport, schools, playgrounds, synagogues, shops
Residential quarter Penthouse spectaculaire dans un immeuble neuf 2021 A deux pas du shuk hacarmel amp nahalat binyamin
Residential quarter Penthouse spectaculaire dans un immeuble neuf 2021 A deux pas du shuk hacarmel amp nahalat binyamin
Residential quarter Penthouse spectaculaire dans un immeuble neuf 2021 A deux pas du shuk hacarmel amp nahalat binyamin
Residential quarter Penthouse spectaculaire dans un immeuble neuf 2021 A deux pas du shuk hacarmel amp nahalat binyamin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,29M
Spectacular penthouse in a new building (2021) – Close to Shuk HaCarmel & Nahalat Binyamin Located on Gruzenberg Street, just a few steps from the market, the beach and the most vibrant places in Tel Aviv, this rare penthouse offers a perfect blend of luxury, comfort and privileged location…
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces lumineux avec balcon et vue degagee ideal emplacement
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces lumineux avec balcon et vue degagee ideal emplacement
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,11M
Apartment 4 bright rooms with balcony and open view Superb 4 room apartment located on the 6th floor, offering a spacious interior of 101.5 m2 and a balcony of 12 m2, ideal for enjoying the outdoors and natural light. Characteristics: Interior surface area: 101.5 m2 Balcony: 12 m2 Three co…
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications