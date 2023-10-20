  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite

Tamar Regional Council, Israel
ID: 34257
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

  Country
    Israel
  State
    South District
  Region
    Beersheba Subdistrict
  City
    Tamar Regional Council

Mardochee khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects of Netanya . In the city center of Netanya Close to everything starts, synagogues all this fact on foot Project characteristics The project is built in one of Netanya's most famous and commercial streets A beautiful double lobby decorated by architect Exterior natural stone covering 2 modern elevators including a Chabbatic The project is accompanied by a bank guarantee Delivery in 2 1/2 years Characteristics of the apartment Flooring throughout the house Size 80x80 or 1mx1 m Preparation Air conditioning Quality bathroom furniture Fitting valve Solar hot water balloon Quality interior door Customizable kitchen with marble worktop Electrical stores in all windows Take tv in all rooms and lounge Wc suspended, three-phase counter Terrace with water point and non-slip tile Apartment sold with parking space We offer you apartments 4 rooms 103m2 plus 12 m2 terrace 5 rooms 130m2 plus 14 m2 terrace

Tamar Regional Council, Israel

