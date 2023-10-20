  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Residential quarter Jerusalem quartier mamilla bureau a louer

Residential quarter Jerusalem quartier mamilla bureau a louer

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$36,993
;
9
ID: 34516
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Shlomo HaMelekh

About the complex

Français Français
Jerusalem – Mamilla District – Offices for Rent Located on the second and last floor, a complete tray of 809 m2 crude, with view of the ramparts of Jerusalem. Monthly rent: 118 000 Management expenses: 24,270 per month

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
