Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem mamilla

Jerusalem, Israel
$2,79M
10
ID: 34921
Last update: 11/03/2026

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Mamilla

About the complex

In one of the most sought after locations in Jerusalem – above Mamilla Avenue, just a 10-minute walk from the Lamentation Wall – a unique, spacious and bright apartment is available for sale. Located on the second floor (4th floor in reality), it is ready to move in immediately. Property Details: 127 m2 gross 3 large pieces 2 full bathrooms Second floor Elevator Private parking Fully furnished Upscale kitchen of the brand Bulthaup Marble floors

Jerusalem, Israel
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a vendre rue king georges a 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces 80m2 kyiriat hayovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$721,050
Residential quarter Superbe duplex avec 45m2 de toit en plein coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,07M
Residential quarter Ramat gan residentiel villa renovee
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$2,98M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,12M
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem mamilla
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,79M
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a vendre en bord de mer a ashdod
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a vendre en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,32M
Beautiful apartment for sale in Ashdod 5 rooms transformed into 4, in luxury residence with concierge 24/24, gym, 4 elevators including one of shabat. Apartment 150 m2 and 16 m2 terrace full sea view. Cellar 9m2 , high-end materials, air conditioning, parking, and 2 steps from the beach
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter 3 pieces lumineux kerem hatemanim geula gazoz beach shouk hacarmel rue calme et ensoleillee a 1 minute de la plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,13M
Superb investment and very pleasant to live In a quiet and sunny street, one minute from the beach and the Hacarmel market, 3 airy rooms of 72m2 with 3 meters high under ceiling, very bright 4 air exposures, closed balcony with possibility of opening, on the 2nd high floor of a well preserve…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A vendre beau 3 pieces entierement renove 71m2 centre ville jerusalem 4eme etage terrasse 7m2
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,19M
Apartment 3 rooms, 71 m2, completely renovated – Located in a strategic location between King George and Bezall streets, at the meeting point of Rehavia and Nahlaot neighborhoods, and a short walk from Mahane Yehuda Market. Terrace of 7 m2, on the 4th floor with elevator. Very bright apartme…
Real estate Israel
