Residential quarter Charmant cottage piscine calme

Charmant cottage piscine calme

Raanana, Israel
$2,66M
7
ID: 34190
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Yigael Yadin

About the complex

Nice cottage a lot of charm located west of Raanana in a very quiet street. Renovee, large kitchen with central ilot. spacious living room with real dining area. A lot of light. Under floor. parking and a beautiful garden with swimming pool.

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

