  Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin

Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
;
4
ID: 34156
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Beeri, 27

About the complex

Français Français
For sale at 29 rue Bari, a prestigious and sought after address. Close to the tramway. In the prestigious real estate program TAMA of the developer Boulevard, currently in the construction phase (payment of costs and obtaining the imminent building permit) ! 4 room apartment (119 m2 living space + 11 m2 of sunny terrace) on the 2nd floor. Façade with wide openings. Orientation: South and East. Optimal arrangement. (Architect: Gidi Bar Orian). Underground parking. Rent received during construction (as estimated by an expert). Planned delivery: Summer 2028.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
