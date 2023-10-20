  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage

Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage

Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,19M
;
5
ID: 34086
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Egoz

About the complex

The nugget!!! New pre-sale program at Marina a Ashdod, closest to the beach! Apartments 5 rooms, lofts, ground floor with swimming pool, penthouse with pool. Benefits: sunny, closest to boats, promenade and beach... High standing services, high-end materials. unique location

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,19M
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble luxueux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,35M
Ideal location next to Shenkin Street near the Shouk Hacarmel apartment3 rooms 93 m2 + 8.5 m2 balcony 4th floor behind (very quiet) parking space in a robotic system Be careful! Compared to the apartment plan, the small room adjoining the kitchen has been removed C IS A 3 PIECES
Residential quarter Au centre bonne occasion renove
Netanya, Israel
from
$613,206
Small apartment of 3 rooms located on the 6th floor very bright. Renove two years ago. a 1/4 h at feet of the sea Prosecution. elevator. Miklat in the building. A lot of charm
Residential quarter Rare appartement 2 pieces neuf a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$623,865
The rare pearl: new 2-room apartment in Ashdod "Calaniot" in immediate delivery with air conditioning, parking, cellar
