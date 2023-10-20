  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Appartement renove de 3 pieces superficie 70m2 bayit vegan jerusalem

Residential quarter Appartement renove de 3 pieces superficie 70m2 bayit vegan jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$783,750
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 34144
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaRav Uziel, 50

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Renovated 3 room apartment area 70m2 - Bayit Vegan Jerusalem 2nd floor, east-west exposure Living room, dining room, kitchen 2 bedrooms, 1 shower, 2 toilets Air conditioning, shemech doud, grilling, armored door 1 parking lot, Renovated 2 years ago Price : 2 500 000sh (This price does not include our agency commission which is 2% HT) For more information or to arrange a visit, Call us right away.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$705,375
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique 3 piEces rue calme et prestigieuse A 2 minutes de la plage tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces lumineux avec balcon et vue degagee ideal emplacement
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,11M
Residential quarter Appartement dexception
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,29M
Residential quarter Au centre
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$548,625
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement renove de 3 pieces superficie 70m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$783,750
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,36M
A real paradise on the 23rd floor, facing the sea! Apartment 5 rooms, northwest wing, bright and sheltered from direct sun, 18 meters balcony with stunning sea views, 2 underground parking spaces, cellar, caretaker, elegant entrance hall, security 24/7, gym, guest room, huge landscaped garde…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,73M
Only 200 meters from the sea A unique residential project with high-end contemporary design. A few minutes' walk from the beach, the souk HaCarmel, Nahalat Binyamin, Rothschild Boulevard and the iconic Neve Tzedek district, Project strengths Only 58 units – privacy and exclusivity Building …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer neuf
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer neuf
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer neuf
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer neuf
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer neuf
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,29M
In Bograshov Street, close to the Dizengoff Center, in a renovated building, 4 room duplex penthouse of 100m2 with 2 bathrooms and a terrace of 70 m2 Floor 4 : 3 bedrooms including a master, 2 bathrooms 5th floor: living room + kitchen with huge terrace of 70m2 with SPLENDIDE view Elevator R…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications