Residential quarter Cottage aquarelle ganim b

In the district Ganim Bet d Eilat in the famous residence Aquarelle, on the edge of the desert, and the red sea in a boutique building, Cottage in Garden Rez for sale facing the valley.
This building is composed of 2 levels , d 1 Garden Rez with private entrance of 140 m2 of surface Habitable of full foot with a garden of 250 m2 , + private snail-shaped swimming pool , and 4 bedroom chabr ,
and a Penthouse on the 1st floor with its own entrance. a living area of 140 m2, and 4 chbre a bed + its rooftop of 140 m2 with jacuzzi facing a paradise view.
each level has its own private entrance and can be sold separately or in a single batch.
the price of the Garden Rez : 3,850,000 nis
the price of the Penthouse : 3,750,000 nis
