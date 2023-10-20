  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Eilat
  4. Residential quarter Cottage aquarelle ganim b

Residential quarter Cottage aquarelle ganim b

Eilat, Israel
from
$1,21M
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 34512
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Beersheba Subdistrict
  • City
    Eilat
  • Address
    Lotus

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In the district Ganim Bet d Eilat in the famous residence Aquarelle, on the edge of the desert, and the red sea in a boutique building, Cottage in Garden Rez for sale facing the valley. This building is composed of 2 levels , d 1 Garden Rez with private entrance of 140 m2 of surface Habitable of full foot with a garden of 250 m2 , + private snail-shaped swimming pool , and 4 bedroom chabr , and a Penthouse on the 1st floor with its own entrance. a living area of 140 m2, and 4 chbre a bed + its rooftop of 140 m2 with jacuzzi facing a paradise view. each level has its own private entrance and can be sold separately or in a single batch. the price of the Garden Rez : 3,850,000 nis the price of the Penthouse : 3,750,000 nis

Location on the map

Eilat, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 5 pieces renove avec des prestations haut de gamme 80 m
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$909,150
Residential quarter Exceptionnel appartement premium villa rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,90M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$627,000
Residential quarter Projet de qualite rue nahalat benyamin entre les quartiers neve tzedek et florentine a pas de la coulee verte
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,40M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,15M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Cottage aquarelle ganim b
Eilat, Israel
from
$1,21M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter En plein jerusalem kiryat yovel limitrophe ramat denya
Residential quarter En plein jerusalem kiryat yovel limitrophe ramat denya
Residential quarter En plein jerusalem kiryat yovel limitrophe ramat denya
Residential quarter En plein jerusalem kiryat yovel limitrophe ramat denya
Residential quarter En plein jerusalem kiryat yovel limitrophe ramat denya
Residential quarter En plein jerusalem kiryat yovel limitrophe ramat denya
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$721,050
Very beautiful project on Kiryat Yovel Limitrophe Ramat Denya, A residence of 3 buildings, including 2 buildings of 9 floors and 1 of 16 floors. Large choice of apartment with large balcony from 2 to 5 rooms with ground floor and penthouse. Parking for each apartment, cellars reserved for so…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble luxueux
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble luxueux
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble luxueux
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble luxueux
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble luxueux
Show all Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble luxueux
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble luxueux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,35M
Ideal location next to Shenkin Street near the Shouk Hacarmel apartment3 rooms 93 m2 + 8.5 m2 balcony 4th floor behind (very quiet) parking space in a robotic system Be careful! Compared to the apartment plan, the small room adjoining the kitchen has been removed C IS A 3 PIECES
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Un appartement recemment construit idealement situe a quelques pas de la plage et du centre ville dynamique de tel aviv
Residential quarter Un appartement recemment construit idealement situe a quelques pas de la plage et du centre ville dynamique de tel aviv
Residential quarter Un appartement recemment construit idealement situe a quelques pas de la plage et du centre ville dynamique de tel aviv
Residential quarter Un appartement recemment construit idealement situe a quelques pas de la plage et du centre ville dynamique de tel aviv
Residential quarter Un appartement recemment construit idealement situe a quelques pas de la plage et du centre ville dynamique de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Un appartement recemment construit idealement situe a quelques pas de la plage et du centre ville dynamique de tel aviv
Residential quarter Un appartement recemment construit idealement situe a quelques pas de la plage et du centre ville dynamique de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,98M
A recently built apartment, ideally located, a few steps from the beach and the vibrant city centre of Tel Aviv. New 4-room apartment with terrace – Near the Dizengoff Centre 4 rooms, 83 m2 Spacious sunny terrace of 10 m2 Living room with open kitchen Parental suite with private bathroom Ad…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications