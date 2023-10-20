  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina

Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,33M
;
5
ID: 34742
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Yefe Nof, 25

About the complex

Français Français
Garden Rez 5 rooms with 2 parking and a cellar

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
