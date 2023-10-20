Residential quarter Superbe appartement 4 pieces avec terrasse A deux pas du kikar et de la mer

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Beautiful 4-room apartment located on the 9th floor of a modern building in one of the most sought after areas of Netanya, a few minutes walk from Kikar (central square) and the beach.
The apartment offers 111 m2 of living space as well as a terrace of 17 m2 facing northwest, allowing to enjoy a beautiful brightness and a pleasant sea breeze.
Characteristics
111 m2 living space
Terrace of 17 m2
4 pieces
9th floor
North-West exposure
Private parking
Cave
Exceptional location close to the sea, Kikar, restaurants, cafes, shops, supermarkets and transport.
Location on the map
Netanya, Israel
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