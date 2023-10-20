Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pces avec balcon soucca

  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Magnifique 3 pces avec balcon soucca

Magnifique 3 pces avec balcon soucca

Jerusalem, Israel
$830,775
ID: 34539
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Avraham Stern, 11

About the complex

At the most sought after location of Kiryat Yovel – at the border of Ramat Denya and Ramat Sharet, close to the future tram line, a few minutes from Malha shopping centre, parks and public transport. In a recent building after reinforcement (Tama 38), with elevator of Shabbat and access completely without steps, is a modern 3-room apartment, built only a few years ago. Area of 77 m2 well arranged, bright with two orientations! Beautiful terrace of 12 m2, partly adapted for Soccah, with open and green view. The apartment also includes: • A master suite with ensuite shower room • An additional bathroom with bathtub • A secure room (Mamad) • Central air conditioning • Ground heating • And a private storage room registered in the cadastre (Tabou)

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
