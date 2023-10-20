  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch

Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,35M
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 34424
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    David Bloch, 15

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For sale – Old North Tel-Aviv Ultra-recherched address in the heart of the ancient North, close to Dizengoff, shops, renowned schools and amenities. Elegant and green residential setting, ideal for demanding families and investors. New construction with obtained license, work in progress, delivery planned in about 2 years. Modern architecture, high-end services, spacious terraces, MAMAD and private parking. Exceptional 4 rooms apartments and penthouses available. Generous surfaces with large terraces open to the living room. Immediate access to the central tramway connecting the whole city and the sea. Location with high heritage value and excellent potential for added value.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,07M
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$783,750
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,57M
Residential quarter A vendre villa independante exceptionnelle a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,35M
Residential quarter A louer tour white city appartement haut de gamme 4 piEces avec parking et terrasse
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$9,405
You are viewing
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,35M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux
Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux
Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux
Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux
Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux
Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$595,650
A Barnea a rice of jardin spacieux
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Show all Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$850,526
Very beautiful shop project on bat Yam located 10 minutes from Tel Aviv at 1200 meters walk from the sea, and close to the Tramway and train station. Large choice of 2 room apartment at Loft Penthouse. Very interesting prices Flexible timetable delivery 2027
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$627,000
New project – Rue Daniel - BAT YAM In the center of Bat Yam, in the heart of a green and developing neighbourhood Construction is under way, The building will include a variety of 2 to 4 room apartments, with high-level finishes and refined design. The project focuses on the quality of c…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications