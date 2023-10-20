Residential quarter Penthouse de prestige vue panoramique jerusalem 5 pieces neuf

  1. Realting.com
Jerusalem, Israel
$2,04M
ID: 34143
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Moshe Kleinman, 12

About the complex

Sumptuous penthouse of 170m2 and 44m2 of terrace, on the 17th floor of a modern and prestigious building on the border between Bet Veigan and Kyriat hayovel, a strategic location 2 steps from all this exceptional property, will seduce you with its volumes, its natural light and its panoramic view. It includes 5 rooms, including a spacious parental suite A terrace of 44m2 The building offers an elegant lobby, 4 elevators including 3 Shabbat elevators, 2 parking spaces and a cellar. Practical neighborhood: shops, schools, tram A rare opportunity to combine standing, comfort and location of choice in Jerusalem (This price does not include our agency commission which is 2% excluding VAT)

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications