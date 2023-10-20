Residential quarter Penthouse de prestige vue panoramique jerusalem 5 pieces neuf

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Sumptuous penthouse of 170m2 and 44m2 of terrace, on the 17th floor of a modern and prestigious building on the border between Bet Veigan and Kyriat hayovel, a strategic location 2 steps from all
this exceptional property, will seduce you with its volumes, its natural light and its panoramic view. It includes 5 rooms, including a spacious parental suite
A terrace of 44m2
The building offers an elegant lobby, 4 elevators including 3 Shabbat elevators, 2 parking spaces and a cellar.
Practical neighborhood: shops, schools, tram
A rare opportunity to combine standing, comfort and location of choice in Jerusalem
(This price does not include our agency commission which is 2% excluding VAT)
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
