  2. Israel
  Residential quarter Un appartement de reve dans un immeuble de tres haut standing en premiere ligne face a la mer

Residential quarter Un appartement de reve dans un immeuble de tres haut standing en premiere ligne face a la mer

Hadera, Israel
from
$962,445
;
8
ID: 34345
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

Français Français
BZH Exclusive in one of the flagship projects of the seaside, 'Hof Halavan de Hadera! The French department of RE/MAX Hadera presents you with a dream apartment in a very high standing building in front of the sea! Characteristics: ⭐️ 3 bedroom apartment (87 m2), ⭐️ On the 12th floor out of 25, ⭐️ Several elevators including one from Shabbat, ⭐️ Large sun terrace facing west 15 m2, ⭐️ Bright living space with stunning panoramic sea view !! ⭐️ Master bedroom with a large window overlooking the sea, ⭐️ Home automation system, ⭐️ Underground parking, ⭐️ Private cellar. And that's not all! The building features a superb lobby, swimming pool, gym and 24/7 surveillance. Beautiful building built by a developer renowned for its quality of construction. At the foot of the building, a magnificent walk with the future Tayelet and the separate beach. You can also discover the Gedor Nature Reserve. A dream come true! Beezrat Hashem, Beya'had OuBeSim'ha Nenatsea'h! RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui. Professional licence 313736.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Leisure

Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces etat neuf immeuble de 2015 au calme proche shenkin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,53M
For sale – Lev Ha的ir, Tel Aviv – Simtat Laan Discover this charming apartment located in the heart of Lev Ha Simtat Laan is a rare pearl: a small residential alley, discreet and peaceful, sought by connoisseurs. A few steps away from the large lively streets, it offers absolute calm while…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Appartement dexception
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,29M
Exceptional apartment in Mekor Haim, near Baka and Emek Refaim Located at the foot of Hamesila Park, in a new and upscale boutique building (with elegant lobby, Shabbat elevator and underground parking). Apartment of 4 rooms of 93m2 plus balcony of 9m2 where every detail has been carefully …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A stunning villa
Residential quarter A stunning villa
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,58M
Superb villa in the center of Givat Hambatar, 350 m2 built, 400 m2 of land, huge courtyard, 60 m2 of parking, balconies and more
Agency
Real estate Israel
