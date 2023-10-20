Residential quarter Un appartement de reve dans un immeuble de tres haut standing en premiere ligne face a la mer

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
BZH
Exclusive in one of the flagship projects of the seaside, 'Hof Halavan de Hadera!
The French department of RE/MAX Hadera presents you with a dream apartment in a very high standing building in front of the sea!
Characteristics:
⭐️ 3 bedroom apartment (87 m2),
⭐️ On the 12th floor out of 25,
⭐️ Several elevators including one from Shabbat,
⭐️ Large sun terrace facing west 15 m2,
⭐️ Bright living space with stunning panoramic sea view !!
⭐️ Master bedroom with a large window overlooking the sea,
⭐️ Home automation system,
⭐️ Underground parking,
⭐️ Private cellar.
And that's not all!
The building features a superb lobby, swimming pool, gym and 24/7 surveillance.
Beautiful building built by a developer renowned for its quality of construction.
At the foot of the building, a magnificent walk with the future Tayelet and the separate beach.
You can also discover the Gedor Nature Reserve.
A dream come true!
Beezrat Hashem, Beya'had OuBeSim'ha Nenatsea'h!
RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui.
Professional licence 313736.
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
Leisure
