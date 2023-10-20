  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Appartement de prestige dans le complexe haut de gamme prestige ramat aviv hahadasha

Residential quarter Appartement de prestige dans le complexe haut de gamme prestige ramat aviv hahadasha

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,33M
;
16
ID: 34197
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Reding, 26

About the complex

Exceptional apartment of 289 m2 with a terrace of 34 m2, located in one of the most sought after residential complexes of Ramat Aviv HaHadasha. Enjoying an open sea view from the 6th floor and a triple exposure, this property offers a bright and elegant living environment. The space includes a large, friendly living room, six bedrooms, including four luxurious suites, a fully equipped kitchen with central island, a laundry room, two storage spaces and four parking spaces. The Prestige complex will seduce with its high-end services: 24/7 security, impressive entrance hall, complete fitness centre, residential lounge and refined landscape environments – combining comfort, style and tranquility.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter Appartement de prestige dans le complexe haut de gamme prestige ramat aviv hahadasha
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,33M
