  4. Residential quarter Rare opportunite a ne surtout pas manquer dans le prestigieux et tres demande complex gindi tour 3 un 4 pieces balcon parking mamad a moins de 50000 nis le metre carre

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,19M
;
5
ID: 34730
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Leonardo da Vinci, 2

About the complex

4 room apartment, 77 m2 + 16 m2 balcony, with Mamad and parking in the prestigious Tour 3 of the GINDI project that offers luxury services - Roof top access - GYM - Swimming pool and many more...

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,19M
