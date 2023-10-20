  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Villa immense et luxueuse a ashdod a 2 pas de la mer

Residential quarter Villa immense et luxueuse a ashdod a 2 pas de la mer

from
;
14
ID: 34571
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Nahal Dan

About the complex

Français Français
Villa in Israel Ashdod, Youd Alef district with interior architect. 460 m2 living space + land 700 m2. Infinity pool 8.40 m x 4.80 m. Ground floor: living/dining room/ modern fully equipped kitchen/independent WC/teaching room/technical room. 1st level: 2 large bedrooms, one with dressing room and bathroom/WC. 2nd level: separate toilet/1 bedroom with shower and terrace/2 bedrooms with bathrooms/2 shared living areas (offices, living rooms or other). 3rd level: central room with toilet and small kitchen overlooking 2 large terraces and attic with panoramic sea views without vis-à-vis. Air conditioning in all rooms. Ground heating (gas). Alarm + 5 cameras controllable by phone. Remotely controlled Wi-Fi smart switches (Alexa, Google or Amazon). Basement with 3 rooms, windows, outdoor door with small terrace, fitted kitchen + bathroom toilet (open space). Mamad. Bathroom furniture, faucet and shower screen in all bathrooms. Electric curtains living room 6 meters high and in all rooms. Exotic garden with automatic watering. Outside lights. Private parking. majestic entrance door 200 width x 300 height. Sound with WiFi amplifier 2 outdoor areas. Lighting all over the house.

Location on the map

Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications