Residential quarter Villa immense et luxueuse a ashdod a 2 pas de la mer

Villa in Israel Ashdod, Youd Alef district with interior architect. 460 m2 living space + land 700 m2. Infinity pool 8.40 m x 4.80 m.
Ground floor: living/dining room/ modern fully equipped kitchen/independent WC/teaching room/technical room.
1st level: 2 large bedrooms, one with dressing room and bathroom/WC.
2nd level: separate toilet/1 bedroom with shower and terrace/2 bedrooms with bathrooms/2 shared living areas (offices, living rooms or other).
3rd level: central room with toilet and small kitchen overlooking 2 large terraces and attic with panoramic sea views without vis-à-vis.
Air conditioning in all rooms. Ground heating (gas). Alarm + 5 cameras controllable by phone. Remotely controlled Wi-Fi smart switches (Alexa, Google or Amazon). Basement with 3 rooms, windows, outdoor door with small terrace, fitted kitchen + bathroom toilet (open space). Mamad. Bathroom furniture, faucet and shower screen in all bathrooms. Electric curtains living room 6 meters high and in all rooms. Exotic garden with automatic watering. Outside lights. Private parking. majestic entrance door 200 width x 300 height. Sound with WiFi amplifier 2 outdoor areas. Lighting all over the house.
