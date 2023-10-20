  1. Realting.com
  A vendre appartement lumineux avec terrasse souccah a arnona jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Residential quarter A vendre appartement lumineux avec terrasse souccah a arnona jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$909,150
;
12
ID: 34515
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Kore HaDorot, 3

About the complex

For sale in Arnona, sought after residential area of Jerusalem, 65 m2 apartment offering excellent quality of life, ideal for a family with young children or for a secure real estate investment. Located on the 2nd floor without elevator, it consists of a bright living room with open kitchen overlooking a Soccah terrace of 10 m2, two beautiful bedrooms and an additional room without window that can be used as an office or extra bedroom. Close to schools, parks, synagogues and Tsomet HaBankim shopping centre, the apartment enjoys a quiet and practical environment. The building has a good miklat located on the ground floor. Apartment bright, quiet, in suitable condition and available immediately. Attractive price: 2 950 000 Any serious proposal will be studied with the utmost attention.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Residential quarter A vendre appartement lumineux avec terrasse souccah a arnona jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$909,150
