Residential quarter A vendre appartement lumineux avec terrasse souccah a arnona jerusalem immobilier 026786595

For sale in Arnona, sought after residential area of Jerusalem, 65 m2 apartment offering excellent quality of life, ideal for a family with young children or for a secure real estate investment. Located on the 2nd floor without elevator, it consists of a bright living room with open kitchen overlooking a Soccah terrace of 10 m2, two beautiful bedrooms and an additional room without window that can be used as an office or extra bedroom. Close to schools, parks, synagogues and Tsomet HaBankim shopping centre, the apartment enjoys a quiet and practical environment. The building has a good miklat located on the ground floor. Apartment bright, quiet, in suitable condition and available immediately.
Attractive price: 2 950 000 Any serious proposal will be studied with the utmost attention.
Jerusalem, Israel
