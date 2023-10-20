  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Raanana
  Residential quarter Investi et rare en centre ville

Residential quarter Investi et rare en centre ville

Raanana, Israel
from
$906,015
;
4
ID: 34169
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Levi Eshkol, 20

About the complex

Very bright 3 rooms in the center of Raanana, with terrace of 15 m2, nice kitchen, parking and storage. A rare product at this location, ideal for an investment. A good invested to see quickly.

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

