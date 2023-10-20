Residential quarter Nouveau projet boutique standing

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
We are delighted to present our brand new exclusive product in the prestigious Arnona neighbourhood of Jerusalem.
In the shop project "Bustan arnona" composed of only 6 floors including 22 apartments in the building.
Last penthouse 4 rooms of 139m2 + 54.5m2 of terraces soucca.
The interior and exterior design has been carefully designed to offer a modern and comfortable lifestyle, while keeping intact the peaceful and green atmosphere of the neighborhood. The apartments are spacious and bright, with high-end finishes and state-of-the-art amenities.
The penthouse comes with two parking spaces and an underground cellar.
The penthouse has a huge Soucca terrace, ideal for enjoying the panoramic view of Jerusalem
The Arnona district is the ideal place for families, young couples and professionals looking for peace and convenience.
With its many green spaces, local shops and excellent schools, Arnona is one of the most popular neighbourhoods in Jerusalem.
Don't miss this unique opportunity to offer you a dream home in one of Jerusalem's most beautiful neighbourhoods.
Contact us now for more information about this exclusive product.
Immediate delivery
Jerusalem, Israel
