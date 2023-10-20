  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Residential quarter Nouveau projet boutique standing

Residential quarter Nouveau projet boutique standing

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,72M
;
5
ID: 34537
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Asher Viner

About the complex

Français Français
We are delighted to present our brand new exclusive product in the prestigious Arnona neighbourhood of Jerusalem. In the shop project "Bustan arnona" composed of only 6 floors including 22 apartments in the building. Last penthouse 4 rooms of 139m2 + 54.5m2 of terraces soucca. The interior and exterior design has been carefully designed to offer a modern and comfortable lifestyle, while keeping intact the peaceful and green atmosphere of the neighborhood. The apartments are spacious and bright, with high-end finishes and state-of-the-art amenities. The penthouse comes with two parking spaces and an underground cellar. The penthouse has a huge Soucca terrace, ideal for enjoying the panoramic view of Jerusalem The Arnona district is the ideal place for families, young couples and professionals looking for peace and convenience. With its many green spaces, local shops and excellent schools, Arnona is one of the most popular neighbourhoods in Jerusalem. Don't miss this unique opportunity to offer you a dream home in one of Jerusalem's most beautiful neighbourhoods. Contact us now for more information about this exclusive product. Immediate delivery

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications