Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme

In one of Raanana's most sought after streets. Nice apartment of 5 rooms located on the 2nd floor West Cote :. terrace 12 m2 and a second of 6 m2 from the bedroom.
No mamad.. miklat on the ground floor very well maintained.
The building is back from the street. small garden on each side where it is possible to put its soucca. Parking.
parking.
To see
Raanana, Israel
