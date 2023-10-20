  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme

Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme

Raanana, Israel
from
$1,13M
;
7
ID: 34175
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Shai Agnon, 20

About the complex

In one of Raanana's most sought after streets. Nice apartment of 5 rooms located on the 2nd floor West Cote :. terrace 12 m2 and a second of 6 m2 from the bedroom. No mamad.. miklat on the ground floor very well maintained. The building is back from the street. small garden on each side where it is possible to put its soucca. Parking. parking. To see

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

