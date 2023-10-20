  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona

Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,53M
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 34790
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Derekh Hebron, 99

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
ARNONA RESIDENCE PROJECT - Occupation: 30 April 2029. Residential project in Arnona district, Two 22-storey buildings Close to Ein Guedi Street and close to Hevron Street served by tram.. Large choice of spacious 3 and 5 room apartments, these buildings also include mini-penthouses and penthouses. The residence includes a club for residents, a synagogue, a gym, an elegant entrance hall and a crèche with independent entrance.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Au centre
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$548,625
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing hauts plafonds projet de qualite
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,35M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,07M
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,72M
Residential quarter Appartement tres spacieux a deux pas du kikar et de la plage
Netanya, Israel
from
$752,400
You are viewing
Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,53M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour
Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour
Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour
Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour
Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour
Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour
Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,33M
The only new program that's not a trick! An avant-garde architecture for this residence facing the sea in Ashdod: -8 floors only -2 elevators including one of shabat - Luxurious entrance hall with concierge -In the residential area of Dalet, overlooking the villas and facing the sea Benefit…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Show all Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,389
Herzog 21 Kiryat Shmuel, beginning of Rehavia 6th floor Elevator 3 room apartment Bathroom with shower Balcony with stunning views Private roof with outdoor kitchen, jacuzzi and spectacular view Secured room (Mamad) Fully furnished Architectural design
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$705,375
For sale, a renovated and bright 3-room apartment, ideally located on the third sea line, in a renovated building. The property is very well maintained, perfect for investment or residence. Characteristics of the property: Built surface area: 72 m2 Balcony : 10 m2 Located on the 2nd floor w…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications