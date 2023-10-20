Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces etat neuf immeuble de 2015 au calme proche shenkin

  1. Realting.com
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,53M
10
ID: 34451
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

For sale – Lev Ha的ir, Tel Aviv – Simtat Laan Discover this charming apartment located in the heart of Lev Ha Simtat Laan is a rare pearl: a small residential alley, discreet and peaceful, sought by connoisseurs. A few steps away from the large lively streets, it offers absolute calm while allowing you to fully enjoy urban life. The neighborhood is distinguished by its recent and charming buildings, intimate cafes, proximity shops, green spaces and a serene family atmosphere. Characteristics of the property Modern building built in 2015 Apartment 3 rooms as new, very well arranged Surface area of approximately 68 m2 + sunny balcony of 6 m2 1st floor with elevator Three orientations, very bright and well ventilated Quiet environment, warm and harmonious atmosphere Mamad (safe room) Private parking registered in Tabou Private cellar registered in Tabou – 2 m2 In addition: parking reserved for residents of the alley, a rare advantage in the centre of Tel-Aviv Requested price: 4,890,000 The same apartment on the 3rd floor is also for sale

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

