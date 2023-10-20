Residential quarter Stop affaire en bord de mer a ashdod

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Great beachfront business in Ashdod: 2-room apartment in the Ashdod Beach residence, front line on the Tayelet, facing the sea.
On the 6th floor with two lifts, this apartment offers a balcony with sea view and an ideal arrangement: entrance to a bright living room, kitchenette, bedroom with shower and toilet suspended. A perfect property to enjoy the sea every day, or make a profitable investment in one of the most requested locations.
Everything is within walking distance: beach, trendy restaurants, cafes, supermarket and amenities. Here you buy a premium location at a rare price.
An opportunity to seize quickly.
Location on the map
Ashdod, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
