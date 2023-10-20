  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Stop affaire en bord de mer a ashdod

Residential quarter Stop affaire en bord de mer a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$391,875
;
7
ID: 34080
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    HaTayelet

About the complex

Français Français
Great beachfront business in Ashdod: 2-room apartment in the Ashdod Beach residence, front line on the Tayelet, facing the sea. On the 6th floor with two lifts, this apartment offers a balcony with sea view and an ideal arrangement: entrance to a bright living room, kitchenette, bedroom with shower and toilet suspended. A perfect property to enjoy the sea every day, or make a profitable investment in one of the most requested locations. Everything is within walking distance: beach, trendy restaurants, cafes, supermarket and amenities. Here you buy a premium location at a rare price. An opportunity to seize quickly.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter 3 pieces lumineux kerem hatemanim geula gazoz beach shouk hacarmel rue calme et ensoleillee a 1 minute de la plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,13M
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a 2 ps du lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$799,425
Residential quarter Tres bien entretenu avec cave
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$561,165
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,38M
Residential quarter Villa privee de luxe a vendre neve hof rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,35M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stop affaire en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$391,875
Other complexes
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,24M
Mordecai Khayat presents a new exceptional project in Holyland – Jerusalem A stunning view of Jerusalem City On an elevated hill overlooking the stunning landscapes of Jerusalem, the Holyland residential complex, signed by one of the best builders of Israel. An iconic architectural project…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,55M
New project – Rue Daniel - BAT YAM In the center of Bat Yam, in the heart of a green and developing neighbourhood Construction is under way, The building will include a variety of 2 to 4 room apartments, with high-level finishes and refined design. The project focuses on the quality of c…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception esprit bauhaus ajami jaffa
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception esprit bauhaus ajami jaffa
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception esprit bauhaus ajami jaffa
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception esprit bauhaus ajami jaffa
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception esprit bauhaus ajami jaffa
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,56M
In the heart of the historic district of Ajami, this penthouse occupies the top floor of a Bauhaus-style boutique building. It enjoys a sought after location, close to the Residence of the Ambassador of France and a few minutes walk from the sea. The apartment develops an interior area of a…
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications