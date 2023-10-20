  1. Realting.com
A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces a ashdod rue kineret youd alef

Ashdod, Israel
ID: 34723
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Kinneret

About the complex

For sale – beautiful 5-room apartment located on Kineret Street in Ashdod (neighborhood Youd Alef). Completely renovated to new, it offers an area of 170 m2 with two spacious balconies. The apartment is air conditioned and includes a private parking and a cellar. Located on the 3rd floor with elevator, in a luxury building with only two apartments per floor. Close to all amenities, this apartment combines comfort, space and ideal location.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Leisure

Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces a ashdod rue kineret youd alef
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,00M
