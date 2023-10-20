  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche de la mer et de la ligne de tramway a bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
$830,775
ID: 34836
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

Beautiful new project in the heart of Bat yam, about 15 minutes walk from the sea and close to the tram line that leads to Tel Aviv. High standing services From 2 rooms to penthouse from 1 900 000sh ALL APPARTMENTS ARE SOLD WITH A PARKING

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
