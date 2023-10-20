  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Residential quarter A vendre superbe 3 pieces a tel aviv rue shalom alekhem

Residential quarter A vendre superbe 3 pieces a tel aviv rue shalom alekhem

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,49M
ID: 34464
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Bograshov, 21 Teawei

About the complex

Apartment 3 rooms – 63 m2 Pleasant balcony to enjoy the tel-aviienne atmosphere Located on the 1st floor (building without elevator) Presence of a secure shelter (miklat) in the building Completely renovated by interior architect: high-end finishes and space optimization A rare and exclusive property, perfect for a main residence or a prestigious investment, thanks to its exceptional location. Price charged: 4 750 000

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Residential quarter A vendre superbe 3 pieces a tel aviv rue shalom alekhem
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,49M
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
