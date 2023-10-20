  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un projet neuf pres dans 6 mois a cote du parc

Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un projet neuf pres dans 6 mois a cote du parc

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,21M
;
2
ID: 34209
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Antigonus, 7

About the complex

Français Français
For sale in exclusivite rue Antigonus, near the park hayarkon and kikar Milano Superb 3 rooms of 62m2 + 10 m2 balcony Located on the 4th floor of a building currently being renovated. 6 months. 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. Decage view and very bright.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Exceptionnel
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$554,895
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,38M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,18M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$1,57M
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Herzliya, Israel
from
$874,665
Other complexes
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,07M
Mardochee Khayat offers you to live in a new project in the Galey yam district. The architecturally designed construction offers you to live in a complex of three buildings at the foot of a shopping mall where beautiful brands will be present. Close to the new town hall of Netanya, buses tha…
Netanya, Israel
from
$752,400
Apartment with a very spacious, very clear and completely unobstructed view Situe has two steps from the kikar and the beach Excellent apartment for housing or investment
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,19M
MAGNIFIC NEUF PROJECT AT BAT YAM. IDEAL LOCATION NEAR TRAMWAY, PLAGE, RUE BALFOUR WITH ALL ITS TRADES AND RUE ATSMAOUT
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications