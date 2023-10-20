  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter A vendre charmant 2 pieces tel aviv rue dizengoff

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,18M
;
5
ID: 34462
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Yodfat, 2

About the complex

Français Français
Ideally located in the heart of Tel Aviv, on the prestigious Dizengoff street, at the intersection of Jabotinsky and Bazel streets, one of the most popular areas of the city, renowned for its cafes, shops and unique atmosphere. Apartment in a recently renovated building as part of the TAMA 38 project, 2 rooms, 51 m2 Balcony: 6 m2 overlooking the rear, quiet 6th floor with elevator With security room (Mamad) A rare property that combines central location, quiet and modern amenities. New price: 3,750,000

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

