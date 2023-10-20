  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Appartement neuf 4 pieces avec terrasse proche du dizengoff center

Appartement neuf 4 pieces avec terrasse proche du dizengoff center

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,16M
8
ID: 34640
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Pinsker, 70

About the complex

Apartment New 4 Rooms with Terrace – Close to the Dizengoff Center Recently built apartment in a privileged location, a few minutes walk from the beach and the lively centre of Tel Aviv. • 4 rooms, 92 m2 • Spacious sunny terrace of 15 m2 • Living room with open kitchen • Parental suite with private bathroom • Secure room (Mamad) and another room • Additional bathroom and guest toilet • 3rd floor on 6 with elevator • Private parking Ideal for living or investing! Price: 6,900,000 Price per m2: 63,302

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
Interest rate
Loan amount
Loan amount
Period
Period
Monthly payment
Monthly payment
