  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer neuf

Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer neuf

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,29M
;
5
ID: 34603
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Bograshov, 43

About the complex

Français Français
In Bograshov Street, close to the Dizengoff Center, in a renovated building, 4 room duplex penthouse of 100m2 with 2 bathrooms and a terrace of 70 m2 Floor 4 : 3 bedrooms including a master, 2 bathrooms 5th floor: living room + kitchen with huge terrace of 70m2 with SPLENDIDE view Elevator RATING TO TWO STAGES

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,29M
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications