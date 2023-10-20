  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel

Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,57M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 34612
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Luria, 4

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Droyanov Street, very quiet little street close to Bograshov Street and the sea Corner building Apartment 104m2 in the cadastre Lots of enclosed balconies so you can say easy 115m2 Fully clear view Very bright All Guidance Very quiet Close to the beach 2nd floor No elevator, miklat Possibility of parking in front Price: 5,000,000 Very nice potential with very nice height under ceilings Don't miss!

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf du 3 au 6 pieces et penthouses a holyland jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,10M
Residential quarter Sublime appartement a ashdod avec vue mer imprenable
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,47M
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche de la mer et de la ligne de tramway a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$742,995
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique 3 piEces rue calme et prestigieuse A 2 minutes de la plage tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces lumineux avec balcon et vue degagee ideal emplacement
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,11M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,57M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Quartier arlozorov atsmaout magnifique projet neuf
Residential quarter Quartier arlozorov atsmaout magnifique projet neuf
Residential quarter Quartier arlozorov atsmaout magnifique projet neuf
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,50M
MAGNIFIC NEUF PROJECT AT BAT YAM. IDEAL LOCATION NEAR TRAMWAY, PLAGE, RUE BALFOUR WITH ALL ITS TRADES AND RUE ATSMAOUT
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter La perle rare appartement 5 pieces a vendre a la marina avec vue imprenable sur la mer d
Residential quarter La perle rare appartement 5 pieces a vendre a la marina avec vue imprenable sur la mer d
Residential quarter La perle rare appartement 5 pieces a vendre a la marina avec vue imprenable sur la mer d
Residential quarter La perle rare appartement 5 pieces a vendre a la marina avec vue imprenable sur la mer d
Residential quarter La perle rare appartement 5 pieces a vendre a la marina avec vue imprenable sur la mer d
Show all Residential quarter La perle rare appartement 5 pieces a vendre a la marina avec vue imprenable sur la mer d
Residential quarter La perle rare appartement 5 pieces a vendre a la marina avec vue imprenable sur la mer d
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,33M
The rare pearl!! Apartment 5 rooms for sale in Marina with stunning views of the Sea of Ashdod on the 7th floor. A parking lot and a cellar of 8 m2 complete this property with a sure value. 2 steps from the beach, the synagogue is close to cafes and restaurant as well as a supermarket. Luxur…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,36M
A real paradise on the 23rd floor, facing the sea! Apartment 5 rooms, northwest wing, bright and sheltered from direct sun, 18 meters balcony with stunning sea views, 2 underground parking spaces, cellar, caretaker, elegant entrance hall, security 24/7, gym, guest room, huge landscaped garde…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications