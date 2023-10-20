Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
PRESAL COMMENCEMENT – Construction permit obtained HaRav Kook – Tel-Aviv
High-end boutique project located 1 minute walk from the sea, in the heart of the sought after Kerem HaTeimanim.
Permit granted, imminent demolition, delivery estimated in 3.5 years.
New 6.5 storey building (RDC, 5 floors, penthouse), green construction and premium materials (high material standards).
Each apartment has a MAMAD/MAMAK and a private non-automatic parking.
Sea view from the first floor, rare in this area.
Shop architecture, limited housing, privacy and exclusivity.
Wide choice of typologies: ground garden, 4 rooms, penthouses with swimming pool.
Complete customization of the designs and finishes for a custom apartment.
Tel-Aviv, Israel
