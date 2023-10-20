  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans

Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,39M
;
5
ID: 34434
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaKovshim, 21

About the complex

Français Français
PRESAL COMMENCEMENT – Construction permit obtained HaRav Kook – Tel-Aviv High-end boutique project located 1 minute walk from the sea, in the heart of the sought after Kerem HaTeimanim. Permit granted, imminent demolition, delivery estimated in 3.5 years. New 6.5 storey building (RDC, 5 floors, penthouse), green construction and premium materials (high material standards). Each apartment has a MAMAD/MAMAK and a private non-automatic parking. Sea view from the first floor, rare in this area. Shop architecture, limited housing, privacy and exclusivity. Wide choice of typologies: ground garden, 4 rooms, penthouses with swimming pool. Complete customization of the designs and finishes for a custom apartment.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,39M
Residential quarter Majestueux appartement a vendre 5 pieces transforme en 4 a ashdod
Residential quarter Majestueux appartement a vendre 5 pieces transforme en 4 a ashdod
Residential quarter Majestueux appartement a vendre 5 pieces transforme en 4 a ashdod
Residential quarter Majestueux appartement a vendre 5 pieces transforme en 4 a ashdod
Residential quarter Majestueux appartement a vendre 5 pieces transforme en 4 a ashdod
Residential quarter Majestueux appartement a vendre 5 pieces transforme en 4 a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,65M
Majestic 5 rooms transformed into 4 in Ashdod "Mar", high standing, high floor, sea view and "Gan Hair". Residence "Le Deauville", with 4 lifts, opposite the theatre and the town hall, 5 minutes walk from the beach, 1 minute from cafes, restaurants, shopping centers, means of transport! The …
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Residence de luxe dans la tour frishman
Residential quarter Residence de luxe dans la tour frishman
Residential quarter Residence de luxe dans la tour frishman
Residential quarter Residence de luxe dans la tour frishman
Residential quarter Residence de luxe dans la tour frishman
Residential quarter Residence de luxe dans la tour frishman
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,67M
Located in the heart of Tel Aviv, this elegant 4.5-room apartment is available for sale in the iconic Frishman Tower, one of the city's most popular residential addresses. Located on the 6th floor of a 28-story tower, the apartment spans about 160 square meters and features north and west ex…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Un appartement familial lumineux a louer au coeur de mekor baruch jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Un appartement familial lumineux a louer au coeur de mekor baruch jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Un appartement familial lumineux a louer au coeur de mekor baruch jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Un appartement familial lumineux a louer au coeur de mekor baruch jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Un appartement familial lumineux a louer au coeur de mekor baruch jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Un appartement familial lumineux a louer au coeur de mekor baruch jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,389
In the heart of the sought after Mekor Baruch district of Jerusalem, this spacious apartment of 110 m2 offers a comfortable and peaceful living environment, ideal for a family. Located on the 3rd floor with elevator, it enjoys a beautiful brightness and a quiet atmosphere. The apartment con…
Real estate Israel
