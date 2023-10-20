  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces

Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces

Nahariya, Israel
$808,830
ID: 34547
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    North District
  • Region
    Acre Subdistrict
  • Village
    Nahariya
  • Address
    HaPnina

About the complex

In the new district of Akhziv, beautiful apartment 5 rooms of about 120m2 with terrace of 20m2 and beautiful sea view. Located on the 6th floor on 8, it includes cellar, parking, 2 elevators.

Location on the map

Nahariya, Israel
Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces
Nahariya, Israel
from
$808,830
