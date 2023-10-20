  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Herzliya
  4. Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca

Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca

Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,25M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 34170
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Herzliya
  • Address
    HaSharon, 11

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Nice apartment with 5 rooms. Located in the city centre of hertzylia. Close to all commodits. The apartment has 2 bathrooms with a laundry area. ( 3 toilets) 1 large living room and modern kitchen. mamad. parking lot.

Location on the map

Herzliya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf projet de qualite
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,30M
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche de la mer et de la ligne de tramway a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$742,995
Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$7,524
Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,22M
Residential quarter Duplex a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,897
You are viewing
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,25M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Show all Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,14M
Baka, dereh beit Lehem 49, above an authentic house, 2nd floor without elevator, 4 rooms (mamad), 2 showers, 2 toilets, 89 m2, terrace soccah 7 m2, good condition, bright, open view. 3650000 shekels
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,19M
villa in barnea 5 rooms with a basement habitable plot 420 m2
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au part
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au part
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au part
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au part
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au part
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au part
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$485,925
4 rooms plain city center
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications