Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble en bon etat

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$479,655
;
4
ID: 34815
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Français Français
Neve ilan 4 rooms in the centre rue elie Cohen very good state

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

