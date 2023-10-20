  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Vous cherchez une grande maison familiale de haut standing dans le quartier recent du park la voici elle est pour vous

Residential quarter Vous cherchez une grande maison familiale de haut standing dans le quartier recent du park la voici elle est pour vous

Hadera, Israel
from
$1,34M
;
10
ID: 34158
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

BZH The French-speaking department of RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents a new exclusivity. Discover a spacious and bright 7-room house in the pavilion area of the sought after Park. Characteristics: - Ultra design house, comfortable on 3 floors, - 7 rooms with approximately 198 m2 living space, - 270 m2 of land! - High-end kitchen with its central island, - Large living room with a beautiful library corner, - 2 large parental suites, - Secure room on the ground floor, - 3 showers, 5 toilets, - 2 terraces, parking, - High quality floor coverings including 90×90 tile, - As a bonus: outdoor access to the roof to a separate unit of 2 rooms of 30 m2 on the top floor with its terrace! Close to all the amenities of the neighborhood, a shopping centre, schools, the famous Ecopark. Quick access to 4,6 and 9 roads and 20 minutes by car from the sea! So, what are you waiting for? Rahel Benguigui – RE/MAX Professionals Hadera Licence No. 313736

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

You are viewing
