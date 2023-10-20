Residential quarter Appartement de style europeen au coeur de tel aviv

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
This charming and bright European-style apartment offers a comfortable living environment in an ideal location. With an area of 89 m2, it is located on the 3rd and top floor of a renovated and well maintained building. It includes three carefully designed rooms: a spacious living room, a semi-open kitchen with central island, two comfortable bedrooms and a modern bathroom.
Located in a quiet and sought after area of the city centre, the apartment is just steps away from major attractions such as the Dizengoff shopping centre, Dizengoff Square, promenade and beach. Thanks to its three air orientations, the apartment enjoys abundant natural light throughout the day, creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere.
It also has access to a shared roof terrace with panoramic views of the greenery, an air-proof shelter in the building for more security and an elevator being installed. This property is an exceptional opportunity for those looking for an elegant and convenient living space in a privileged urban location.
For more information or to plan a visit, do not hesitate to contact us.
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return