  Residential quarter Appartement de style europeen au coeur de tel aviv

Residential quarter Appartement de style europeen au coeur de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,49M
;
10
ID: 34196
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ibn Gabirol, 30

About the complex

Français Français
This charming and bright European-style apartment offers a comfortable living environment in an ideal location. With an area of 89 m2, it is located on the 3rd and top floor of a renovated and well maintained building. It includes three carefully designed rooms: a spacious living room, a semi-open kitchen with central island, two comfortable bedrooms and a modern bathroom. Located in a quiet and sought after area of the city centre, the apartment is just steps away from major attractions such as the Dizengoff shopping centre, Dizengoff Square, promenade and beach. Thanks to its three air orientations, the apartment enjoys abundant natural light throughout the day, creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere. It also has access to a shared roof terrace with panoramic views of the greenery, an air-proof shelter in the building for more security and an elevator being installed. This property is an exceptional opportunity for those looking for an elegant and convenient living space in a privileged urban location. For more information or to plan a visit, do not hesitate to contact us.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications