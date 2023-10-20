  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Rasco rare appartement neuf avec jardin prive dans immeuble renove jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$937,365
;
8
ID: 34514
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Tchernichovsky, 72

About the complex

In the heart of the sought after district of Rasco in Jerusalem, discover this beautiful apartment of 67 m2, located on the 1st floor of a building completely renovated after TAMA with elevator of Shabbat. The bright living room with semi-separated kitchen opens directly onto a beautiful fenced garden of about 100 m2, including 15 m2 tiled in the Tabu, offering an exceptional and rare outdoor living space in the city. The apartment includes a large secure room (Mamad) as well as a second room ideal for an office, a child bedroom or an extra room. Thanks to its west and south exposure, the property enjoys a pleasant natural brightness throughout the day, in a quiet and residential environment. An ideal opportunity to live comfortably in Jerusalem or make a secure real estate investment in a highly sought after area.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

