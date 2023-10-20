  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$5,36M
4
ID: 34412
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaKovshim, 45

About the complex

Only 200 meters from the sea A unique residential project with high-end contemporary design. A few minutes' walk from the beach, the souk HaCarmel, Nahalat Binyamin, Rothschild Boulevard and the iconic Neve Tzedek district, Project strengths Only 58 units – privacy and exclusivity Building permits obtained Expected delivery in 60 months Bank Guarantee – Bank Discount Construction led by Yaron Tivat, recognized industry expert Interior landscaped plot of 200 m2 designed by a renowned landscape architect Raw concrete facade and high-end finishes Design entrance hall with 4 panoramic elevators overlooking the patio Examples of apartments available 75 m2 + 15 m2 terrace, sea view from 7 500 000 69.5 m2 + 12.5 m2 of terrace from 6 900 000 - 54 m2 + 7 m2 of terrace, sea view from 5 300 000 99 m2 + 14 m2 terrace, sea view from 10 600 000 96 m2 + 44 m2 of terrace starting from 13 000 000 Many other apartments up to 123m2 + 40m2 terrace

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

