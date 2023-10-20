  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Herzliya
Residential quarter Super opportunite dernier terrain a vendre a hertzelya ayeroka

Herzliya, Israel
from
$2,66M
;
3
ID: 34329
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Herzliya
  • Address
    Eliyahu Golomb

About the complex

super opportunistic last land for sale in hertzelya ayeroka. 560 m2 .Private land very well located , close to Raanana , schools , synagogues , shops possibility to build 2 cottages or a large villa Don't let that opportunity pass and call me

Location on the map

Herzliya, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,18M
Residential quarter Villa de style moderne a vendre a herzliya pituach
Herzliya, Israel
from
$7,52M
Residential quarter Place de parking a louer en centre ville agrippas
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$172
Residential quarter A vendre superbe 3 pieces a tel aviv rue shalom alekhem
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,49M
Residential quarter Un projet residentiel unique qui redefinit lessence meme de la vie de luxe dans un quartier dynamique et en plein essor dashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$627,000
Other complexes
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,13M
For sale – Apartment 2 rooms , Tel Aviv District : Lev HaIr Nord / Lev Tel Aviv Surface area: 46 m2 Floor: 5/5 with elevator Price: 3,600,000 Discover this 2-room apartment located in the vibrant heart of Tel Aviv, at the corner of Nahalat Binyamin and Gruzenberg. Installed in a classified …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$391,875
at the marina of Ashkelon, in the Ferreron building, 50 meters from the sea, apartment 2 rooms in residence with swimming pool very good product to investment or ground foot
Agency
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,00M
This exceptional property is a unique blend of history, luxury and cultural design. Nestled in a centuries-old Ottoman building, in the heart of the old town of Jaffa, it has been transformed into a private residence in Moroccan style, combining magnificently ethnic charm and original archit…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Realting.com
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
