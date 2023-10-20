  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Mate Yehuda Regional Council
  Residential quarter Terrain a vendre dans un emplacement ideal

Residential quarter Terrain a vendre dans un emplacement ideal

Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
from
$3,14M
;
3
ID: 34340
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Mate Yehuda Regional Council
  • Address
    HaOren

About the complex

A rare opportunity to acquire building land in the popular enclave of Motza Illit. Located in a quiet and private impasse, close to Highway 7, this exceptional plot offers breathtaking pastoral views overlooking Hadassah Ein Kerem. The property extends over approximately 1,483 m2, with approved building rights of up to 480 m2, offering an ideal canvas for a custom residence. Motza Illit is a picturesque rural-suburban haven located on the municipal border of Jerusalem, evoking the charm of a village in the early 20th century while enjoying the proximity to the capital. The region is distinguished by its serene atmosphere, fresh mountain air and dramatic landscapes of Jerusalem. The characteristic stone houses, green surroundings and spectacular panoramas blend harmoniously with a professional and demanding community, making Motza an exclusive and highly prized address. The dynamic local community brings together all generations and enriches cultural events, festivals and celebrations throughout the year. Residents benefit from quality educational facilities, active youth movement, library, synagogue and community centres. In addition, nearby amenities include shopping malls, luxury hotels and some of Israel's leading medical establishments, ensuring both tranquility and convenience in a prestigious location. Photo Credit: Hagai Agmon-Snir

Location on the map

Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
