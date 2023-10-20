  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Immeuble luxueux tres beau 3 pieces meuble

Residential quarter Immeuble luxueux tres beau 3 pieces meuble

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,292
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 33854
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stop affaire appartement 4 pieces a ashdod a youd bet
Ashdod, Israel
from
$655,215
Residential quarter Duplex a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,91M
Residential quarter Villa independante a vendre a ashdod avec piscine
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,51M
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue frishmanplace mazaryk grand 2 pieces de 81 m emplacement premium ideal investissement et airbnb
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,44M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 pieces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$956,175
You are viewing
Residential quarter Immeuble luxueux tres beau 3 pieces meuble
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,292
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Bonne affaire 5 pieces barnea immeuble recent
Residential quarter Bonne affaire 5 pieces barnea immeuble recent
Residential quarter Bonne affaire 5 pieces barnea immeuble recent
Residential quarter Bonne affaire 5 pieces barnea immeuble recent
Residential quarter Bonne affaire 5 pieces barnea immeuble recent
Show all Residential quarter Bonne affaire 5 pieces barnea immeuble recent
Residential quarter Bonne affaire 5 pieces barnea immeuble recent
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$589,380
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a vendre rue king georges a 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a vendre rue king georges a 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a vendre rue king georges a 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a vendre rue king georges a 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a vendre rue king georges a 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a vendre rue king georges a 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a vendre rue king georges a 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
Only a few steps from Shouk HaCarmel, Shenkin Street, Rothschild Boulevard and a 5-minute walk from the beach this unique duplex penthouse is located in a completely renovated street, within a new boutique building with preserved architecture, on the 5th floor with elevator. Main characteri…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison privee en bord de mer oui cest possible
Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison privee en bord de mer oui cest possible
Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison privee en bord de mer oui cest possible
Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison privee en bord de mer oui cest possible
Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison privee en bord de mer oui cest possible
Show all Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison privee en bord de mer oui cest possible
Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison privee en bord de mer oui cest possible
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,41M
BZH New exclusively! RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents a luxurious 6-room house in the new residential area of Givat Olga, about 200 meters from the sea! A new house, a unique living environment: - Recent ultra-design house, - 6 rooms of 270 m2 living space on a plot of approxima…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications