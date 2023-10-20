Residential quarter Vue mer magnifique

  1. Realting.com
Netanya, Israel
from
$627,000
6
ID: 33480
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya

About the complex

Nice 2 rooms ( 1 bedroom + living room ) terrace Soukka. West. Beautiful sea view. Ideal for ground feet or investment. Parking and cellar . available immediately. Including mamad.

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Show all publications