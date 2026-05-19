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New Construction Apartments in Givatayim, Israel

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Residential quarter Appartement dexception a lentree de tel aviv ramat gangivataim
Residential quarter Appartement dexception a lentree de tel aviv ramat gangivataim
Residential quarter Appartement dexception a lentree de tel aviv ramat gangivataim
Residential quarter Appartement dexception a lentree de tel aviv ramat gangivataim
Residential quarter Appartement dexception a lentree de tel aviv ramat gangivataim
Residential quarter Appartement dexception a lentree de tel aviv ramat gangivataim
Residential quarter Appartement dexception a lentree de tel aviv ramat gangivataim
Givatayim, Israel
from
$2,58M
Exceptional apartment at the entrance to Tel Aviv. Luxury building with breathtaking view facing the sea. High floor with 3 private parking spaces + cellar. Rare and workless product. Sports room in the very spacious condominium
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Real estate Israel
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